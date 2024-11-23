Palace boss Glasner admits Emery admiration: Success everywhere he goes

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits he's full of admiration for Unai Emery and his work with Aston Villa.

Palace travel to Villa later today.

And Glasner said: "I have a lot of appreciation for Unai Emery. In every club he managed, you can see how he wants to play, you can see what he wants to do, and everywhere he was successful.

"It's the same with Aston Villa. When you analyse the game, the style of playing is always the same, because it's how the manager wants to play, so this is very positive for Unai Emery. On the other side, it makes it sometimes a little bit easier in preparing the game and creating a plan, but to be honest, when we create a plan we always (aim to) win the game.

"But on the other side, we were not that successful this season, in winning any game, so it's the same. The one thing is the plan we have, analysing is the second thing, and the most important and decisive part is the transformation on the pitch.

"I think Aston Villa want to compete for the Champions League places in the league, and I don't know which position they are at the moment, but for them it's clear they're playing for three points at home against Crystal Palace, and we're playing for three points for Crystal Palace."