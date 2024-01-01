Palace boss Glasner: Forest clash offers us fresh chance

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says there's no panic over their slow start to the season.

Palace meet Nottingham Forest on Monday night yet to win this term.

But Glasner said: "We will see on Monday at Nottingham if it was the right moment (for the international break). Like always, we try to do the best out of it. We had several players playing for their national teams, some players working individually, especially in the first week.

“Today was the first training all together and it's positive that we play on Monday. We have three days preparing for the Nottingham game and the evidence is on Monday.  

“We don't go into the right direction (so far this season) because we wanted and expected to have more points. And the performances, it's always in many parts of the game, against Liverpool, against Man Utd, against Everton, against Leicester.

“In many parts of the game, we are competitive, but at the end, we lose or we have a draw. Some percentages we are missing, and this is what we are talking about.

“If it would always be the same, it would be easy to change it, but sometimes we lose the focus – like Everton,  after two second phases, after set plays. Then, sometimes we miss the clear chances we have to get a better result. Everything isn't so settled at the moment, and this is what we are working on.

“We always focus on what we can influence. We can't influence luck or not. We can force the situation. We can create more situations to score more goals. We can create more chances. We can defend better so that the opposite team doesn't get so many chances or clear situations to score – this is what we can do on the pitch.

“This is what we can train, but we can't train  lucky or unlucky.”  

