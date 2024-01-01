Forest boss Nuno: Staff here can continue improving Murillo

Tribal Football
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno is happy keeping hold of Murillo.

The Brazil defender is being linked with a big club move away.

But Nuno told The Sun: "One of the good things we do when we operate as a club is to try to maintain the core of the squad - and Murillo is one of them.

"He still has space to grow and improve.

"He's big and a very young player with a lot of talent, but he has to keep on going. I enjoy working with him, but it doesn't matter about the age as long as the player is committed to improving. And the door is open for us to work together and make them better for us - as a coaching staff that's our priority.”

