Arsenal boss Arteta bristles over press running down "Charity Shield"

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is unhappy with reporters running down the Community Shield.

Ahead of their Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Crystal Palace, Arteta corrected a reporter who declared they were going for a second trophy under Arteta after their past FA Cup win.

"The charity shield as well twice, no? So it’s three,” he said. “We need more, we want more, and we want the big ones that’s for sure.”

Arteta also stated: "The pressure is about being at a big club or winning the major trophies. This is what we want to do.

“We want to win and do everything we can to win it.”