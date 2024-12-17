Arteta gives crucial Arsenal updates on Rice and Zinchenko ahead of Palace clash

Arteta gives crucial injury updates on Rice and Zinchenko ahead of Palace clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has discussed a number of key players who could return from injury this week in the EFL Cup clash against Crystal Palace.

The EFL Cup quarter-final at home to Crystal Palace may yet see England star Declan Rice, who asked to be substituted in Saturday's disappointing scoreless draw against Everton.

Speaking in his latest press conference, Arteta did not rule out Rice as a contender for the starting eleven as the Gunners look to make it to the Semi-Final.

"He's fine, we'll make the decision whether he is available or not.”

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko will be absent.

“Oleksandr will still be out of the squad tomorrow."

"We'll decide in the morning in relation to how the squad is," Arteta continued. "It's a very important match. We'll decide what is the best team to win it."