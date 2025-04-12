Palace boss Glasner delighted with current Kamada form

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is delighted with the current form of Daichi Kamada.

Ahead of facing Manchester City in today's early kickoff, Glasner was keen to highlight Kamada after his performance in victory over Brighton last week.

“I think he had an excellent game,” said Glasner.

“Not only did he force van Hecke’s red card, but also he had teammates which won the ball in the back line and passed to him. He solved it under pressure against (Carlos) Baleba with two touches and then found Eberechi Eze.

“Eberechi could drive the ball forward and create the transition. He (Kamada) was a link-up player and it's very important.

“He had many good situations, he was running a lot. I think the game, the response of the fans, the response of the team, helped him and his confidence. His self-confidence could increase. We could see it this week, he had a very good week in training.”

Glasner added, “I think, and it's what I told the players: we’ve won many games this season with different players who have contributed to every win. This is what gives us huge confidence in every single player in the team. We know we can rely on everyone if we are missing someone.

"Again, the longer the season lasts, the more you will miss players due to suspension or you’ll have to manage the minutes. It's good here that we can rely on each other.”

