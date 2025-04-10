Millwall charged over homophobic chants at Palace star Chilwell during FA Cup tie

Millwall have been charged by the FA after their supporters targeted Ben Chilwell with homophobic chants during an intense FA Cup fifth-round tie against Crystal Palace.

The Championship side have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association in relation to control as chants of “Chelsea rent boy” were sung around Selhurst Park. A statement from the FA on Thursday stated:

Advertisement Advertisement

“Millwall has been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following the FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace on Saturday, 1st March.

“It’s alleged that during the 5th and 20th minutes, the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don’t use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation. Millwall has until Wednesday, 16th April to respond.”

Millwall have issued a statement condemning the chants and homophobic abuse which they say is unacceptable.

“Millwall Football Club notes The Football Association’s decision to charge the club with breaches of rule E21 following the Emirates FA Cup fixture away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, 1st March 2025.

“The chant in question is condemned by Millwall Football Club, and once again it strongly emphasises its zero-tolerance policy against discrimination of all kinds. The club remains committed to working tirelessly to eradicate homophobic chanting, and any other form of discriminatory abuse, from the sport.

“This work will continue under the club’s leading anti-discrimination campaign, All ‘Wall, which is promoted ahead of every fixture and overseen by its industry-leading Equality Steering Committee.

“The club is proud to work side-by-side with the Millwall Community Trust to support, and provide, a safe, inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly through its two LGBTQ+ teams, Millwall Romans and Millwall Pride.”

Fans also aimed chants of “let him die” towards Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta after he was injured after being kicked in the head by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts. It is has been another controversial season for Millwall fans, who cannot seem to keep out of the limelight for the wrong reasons.