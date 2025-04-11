Guardiola says Man City's injuries could be worse and are a problem not a disaster

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash against Crystal Palace.

Guardiola's side were forced to come from behind twice to rescue a point in the reverse fixture in their 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park in December. Finishing fifth in the Premier League will secure a place at Europe's top table next season which will be at the back of the mind of each City player heading into the game.

Defenders Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Nathan Ake have all missed matches in recent weeks alongside Rodri and Erling Haaland and Guardiola confirmed that they are likely to miss this weekend’s clash.

“(They are) still injured, yeah still injured we’ll see. (Injuries) happened all season, we adapt,” he added.

“You can see it as a problem or a challenge, the position is a disaster or it could be worse.

“I’m happy with the way we handled the situation and where we are.

“The challenge is to qualify in the Champions League next season, the home games, difficult ones we have and tomorrow we have a team in incredible top form in the last month or two months.

“Always it’s difficult with Palace here, I admire a lot the manager (Oliver Glasner) and way they play, the talent and physicality there are no doubts. But we have to be optimistic to finish well this season.”

He was then asked about adding more players to his squad when the summer transfer window opens, especially since midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and defender Kyle Walker are set to leave the club.

“I don’t know what will happen (in the summer),” Guardiola said.

“Of course the Club is working but we won’t have 45 players in the squad, it’s not sustainable for the emotion of the team.

“Except Kevin (De Bruyne), they all have a contract and we will see how they behave, how we are. We’re going to see.”

Finally, Guardiola opened up on the abuse from Manchester United supporters during the Manchester derby which also saw a 20-year-old man charged with assault after allegedly slapping winger Jack Grealish.

"It doesn't feel good but move forward," said Guardiola. "It happens everywhere. It's a crazy world, not just in sport.

"Nobody is away from that. it's not about United. Of course, it's beyond that person but it's not a problem about a specific club or department in world football, it happens everywhere."