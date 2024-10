Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits Matheus Franca's year is over.

The Brazilian attacker is currently recovery from a groin adductor injury.

“He is too far away,” Glasner admitted.

“I don’t think that he will play many games or even one game in 2024 for us.

"We expected Matheus Franca to be back within two to three months and he's still out.”