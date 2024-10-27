Palace defender Chalobah happy Tuchel now England coach

Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah has welcomed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England coach.

Chalobah played for Tuchel at Chelsea.

He told Palace's match programme: “For me he was a top manager. He developed my game a lot.

"Just because you’re a young player doesn’t mean you can’t perform at the highest level, and he gave me that confidence going into that season.

"I ended up doing well, playing in the Champions League and from there my confidence grew, because of him and the opportunity that he was giving to the younger players.

"He was always talking to me in training, managing me as a young player."