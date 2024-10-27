Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Palace defender Chalobah happy Tuchel now England coach

Paul Vegas
Palace defender Chalobah happy Tuchel now England coach
Palace defender Chalobah happy Tuchel now England coachAction Plus
Crystal Palace defender Trevoh Chalobah has welcomed the appointment of Thomas Tuchel as England coach.

Chalobah played for Tuchel at Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Palace's match programme: “For me he was a top manager. He developed my game a lot.

"Just because you’re a young player doesn’t mean you can’t perform at the highest level, and he gave me that confidence going into that season.

"I ended up doing well, playing in the Champions League and from there my confidence grew, because of him and the opportunity that he was giving to the younger players.

"He was always talking to me in training, managing me as a young player."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChalobah TrevohCrystal PalaceChelseaTuchel Thomas
Related Articles
Top 5 Premier League talking points this weekend
Ex-Chelsea director Granovskaia offers take on Tuchel England appointment
Tuchel "very proud" taking England job