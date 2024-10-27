Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Gavi mocked Vini Jr as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid: 4-0, 4-0!
Ipswich boss McKenna slams Phillips "nonsense"

Glasner critical of Palace summer transfer tactics

Paul Vegas
Glasner critical of Palace summer transfer tactics
Glasner critical of Palace summer transfer tacticsProfimedia
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits he's frustrated with their lack of spending over the summer.

Palace meet Tottenham on Sunday yet to win in the Premier League this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Glasner said: “We were 10th last season and now to improve? Read the table. Ninth I think was West Ham who invested £140m net, eighth was Manchester United and seventh was Newcastle.

“So to improve we have to overtake one of them and when we look back, Fulham was 13th or something, investing £50m net and Brighton were 11th investing £180m net. These are the surroundings of us, we saved £20m net.”

Asked if he is frustrated with the lack of spending, Glasner replied: “It’s not a public discussion. I’ve already mentioned it several times before: we could have done better in the transfer window.

“With four signings on deadline day, it’s not how you wished a transfer window would work. No one says: ‘Yes, we will wait until deadline day and then sign four players two weeks after the Premier League has started and without (the signings having) any pre-season'.

“This is clearly what we should have done better. But in the end it was the club’s decision. We all expected a lot from this season. It hurts; maybe we lost a sense of realism.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Glasner remains confident in Palace job
Moyes could replace Glasner if Palace fail to end winless streak
Palace chiefs make early call on Glasner position