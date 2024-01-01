Tribal Football
Palace boss Glasner admits Franca's year now over

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner admits Matheus Franca's year is over.

The Brazilian winger has broken down with a fresh groin injury.

“Unfortunately he is injured again,” confirmed Glasner. “It’s his abductor groin. It is a tough situation for him especially and for us.

“I don’t expect that he plays many games for us in 2024. We don’t know exactly how long it takes but it will take several weeks.

“No one else is back, but no one else is out, so it is still the squad. Then let’s see what happens during the international break.”

