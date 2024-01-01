Tribal Football
Palace boss Glaser aware of Liverpool threat: But we can surprise them
Palace boss Glaser aware of Liverpool threat: But we can surprise them
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner insists they're capable of getting a result against Liverpool.

Glasner says if they stay together results will turn after a winless run so far.

He stated, "I think I'm one of the few managers who has a positive balance against Jürgen Klopp, because I just played once against him, and we had the win!

"It was great win, but it's the past. I've had in my career great wins, but winning at Barcelona doesn't count tomorrow, winning at Anfield four or five months ago doesn't count tomorrow, so we have to be ready tomorrow, and we will be ready.

"Liverpool are doing quite well. Fantastic players, new manager who is doing a fantastic job.

"The squad has stayed together, nobody left, all the players look very hungry, very ambitious. I think it's the team with the most sprints in the game, most runs in behind, so they always threaten your defence.

"But we also want to play forward, we want to score a goal, because if we don't score a goal, we can't win."

