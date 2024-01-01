Slot insists no Liverpool player "has head in the clouds"

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spoken about the club's position at the top of the table and how the squad are used to such success.

Liverpool will be competing for another 3 points against Crystal Palace, the Reds currently sit one point ahead of both Manchester City and Arsenal as they look down from the top of the league.

Slot was questioned if anyone were getting carried away with the club’s position.

“No, we are Liverpool," said Slot, "so players are used to being on top of the league. It would be very weird if a player at Liverpool is all of a sudden with his head in the clouds. So, no. But if we don't play well tomorrow, people will probably come up with that instead of saying that Palace did well or we maybe did other things wrong.

"But I don't see this and it would definitely not be normal – for two reasons. These players are experienced enough to understand the league table after six games as well and the schedule we have compared to some other teams. Second of all, Virgil, Ali (Alisson Becker), Trent, Robbo (Andy Robertson), Mo, they won the league here, they won the Champions League here.

“For them it's a nice thing to be on the top of the table, but I'm not expecting them to watch their mobile every second of the day seeing them being top of the table.”