Liverpool boss Slot takes dig at Klopp over early kickoff complaints: I'd be STUPID!

Liverpool boss Arne Slot appeared to take a swipe at predecessor Jurgen Klopp over the Premier League's 12:30pm kickoffs.

Klopp would consistently complain when Liverpool were scheduled for the early game on Saturday.

But ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace, Slot declared: "I don’t think it has so much to do with the 12.30 kick-offs. For me, it is that every away game is difficult.

"Because we play so many times then at 12.30pm, people talk about 12.30pm.

"I think we have to talk about an away game because that is difficult. If 12.30pm was a difficult time to perform, then I’m a really stupid manager because we train every day at 12 o'clock!

"I don’t see the idea behind it being that difficult performing at that time."