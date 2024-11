Palace alerted as Lyon to end Zaha loan

Lyon are ready to terminate Wilfried Zaha's loan in January.

The former Crystal Palace captain joined OL on a season-long loan from Galatasaray in August.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Zaha has struggled in France, making just appearances so far this term.

L' Equipe says OL are now ready to send Zaha back to Gala in January.

A return to England is now being mooted, where Palace would happily welcome back the Ivory Coast international.