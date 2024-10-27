Tribal Football
Crystal Palace following Club Brugge midfielder Onyedika

Crystal Palace following Club Brugge midfielder Onyedika
Crystal Palace are following Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika.

Voetbal24 says Palace are one of multiple Premier League clubs scouting Onyedika this season.

And Brugge would be willing to sell in January at a starting price of €30m.

The 23 year-old has had on-field disciplinary problems, though there is no doubts amongst scouts about his talent and potential.

Galatasaray failed with a bid of €15m for Onyedika over the summer.

