Former Liverpool and Ajax attacker Ryan Babel has announced his retirement.

"Retired. Thanks to football," he wrote on his social networks, now aged37 years old.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has been without a club since the summer of 2023 after one last unsuccessful experience with Eyupspor, Turkey.

The former Holland international played for Ajax, Liverpool, Hoffenheim, Besiktas and Galatasaray, to name the biggest clubs,