Palace ace Mateta: A good goal - but not my best

Palace ace Mateta: A good goal - but not my best

Crystal Palace have managed to secure their first win of the new season.

The Premier League club were in the Carabao Cup second round at home against Norwich City.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the contest was even for much of the first half, Palace eventually ran away with the game.

“I'm very happy,” forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who struck twice, told Palace TV post-game.

“We win, we qualify, and yeah, I'm very happy!"

On his wonder goal, Mateta also said: “The ball came in – Daichi (Kamada) gave me a very good ball – and I knew I had to finish this one. It’s coming in… and yeah! It's not my best one, but it's a good one.

“In the dressing room, we just said we lost the first two (Premier League) games, and now we win the first game, and it gives us confidence for Chelsea (on Sunday).”