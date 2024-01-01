Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
Lukaku disagrees with Chelsea's treatment of Sterling
PSG urging Man Utd to close Ugarte deal

Mateta open to Palace sale

Mateta open to Palace sale
Mateta open to Palace sale
Mateta open to Palace saleAction Plus
Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is open to leaving the club this summer.

The Frenchman has a disagreement with the club about a new contract after his impressive last campaign.Per The Express, the striker’s camp are not pleased with the wage rise that Palace are offering.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his deal and knows that he needs to sign a final, big deal in his career.

Mateta was subbed at half time in a 2-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Unless he commits to a new deal, Palace are likely to cash in on his services.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMateta Jean-PhilippeCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea youngster unlikely to leave due to wage demands
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Clinton Morrison exclusive: What Freedman told me about Mateta; a Palace plea to Guehi