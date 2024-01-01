Mateta open to Palace sale

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta is open to leaving the club this summer.

The Frenchman has a disagreement with the club about a new contract after his impressive last campaign.Per The Express, the striker’s camp are not pleased with the wage rise that Palace are offering.

The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his deal and knows that he needs to sign a final, big deal in his career.

Mateta was subbed at half time in a 2-1 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend.

Unless he commits to a new deal, Palace are likely to cash in on his services.