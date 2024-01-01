Wharton speaks on first 6 months at Palace and how he has "settled in pretty well"

Adam Wharton has spoken on how he adapted to life in London and how it took time to get used to the Palace set up in those first few months.

Wharton played for Blackburn in the Championship before moving to the Eagles, he opened up about the differences in quality between the two leagues.

“The Championship is a physical league, so (although) it took a couple of games (to get used to) the intensity and the speed of it, I settled in pretty well,” he says.”

“Naturally, I like to play one and two-touch. I'm not a dribbler, I'm not going to beat two people. I give it to the people who beat two people!”

“So, I think that side of it happened pretty fast, and I got used to it that way. You’re playing with better players, and that naturally lifts your level.”

He spoke more on how he moved away from his parents which was a huge step in his life.

“I have settled in pretty well, I think.”

“I was living with my mum and dad when I was at Blackburn,” he says. “Literally as soon as I moved down, it was like: ‘OK, you’re living on your own now’.”

“I lived five minutes from the training ground back home, so it’s nice and easy, comfortable. Now you’ve got to wake up earlier, get through the traffic to get to training.”

“You’ve got to cook your own meals, wash, clean, all that stuff.”

Life in London is much different to Blackburn and Wharton says he has enjoyed it so far.

“It’s probably quite good that I'm in London, because there’s so much to do,” he explains. “I’m from the countryside in Blackburn. Half the people that are there, you know them anyway.”

“In London, nobody knows who you are. There are too many people. You walk past a million people if you go into the centre, so I quite like it. I can just go out and entertain myself. There are plenty of things to do, new places to go to.”

The midfielder has become a big name amongst his age bracket over the past year and he could find himself moving to an even bigger London side in the coming seasons.