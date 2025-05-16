Palace ace Eze: Facing Arsenal after being released had me in tears

Crystal Palace midfielder Ebere Eze has recalled being in tears over his release by Arsenal.

Eze was cut loose as a 13 year-old and admits he soon found himself facing the Gunners after being picked up by Fulham.

He told BBC Sport: "I remember facing Arsenal a few months after being released by them and welling up because of all the emotions and not dealing properly with the feelings of being released.

"I didn't know how to process it. I had tears ready to pour down my face."

Eze also said: "I feel like the journey I've been on has forced me to grow up, improve and be better.

"I know so many people who got released from one club, got released from Arsenal and that was it - they stopped playing. The fact I am in this position, I can only say God thank you because I could be anywhere doing anything.

"But the love of football never left."