Zack Oaten
Arteta makes bold title claim: For the past two seasons we have two Premier Leagues
Arteta makes bold title claim: For the past two seasons we have two Premier Leagues
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that his side have won the last two Premier League titles based on the number of points Liverpool have this season.

Liverpool were crowned this season's champions with fewer points than Arsenal achieved when finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the previous two campaigns.  The Gunners finished runners-up to Manchester City last season with 89 points and came second behind City with 84 points the season before that. 

The Arsenal boss smiled as he explained his point which he knows will have sparked debate amongst fans. 

"Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place. Liverpool have won the title with less points than we have in the last two seasons. With the points of the past two season we have two Premier League (titles)." 

The Reds will finish with 91 points if they win all of their remaining three matches which now they are over the hangover from securing the league title is more than possible. Manager Arne Slot faces Arsenal on Sunday, Brighton & Hove Albion and then FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace on the final day of the season before their trophy parade around the city. 

