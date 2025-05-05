Eze reflects on Crystal Palace draw with Nottingham Forest

Eberechi Eze said he believed Crystal Palace would quiet Nottingham Forest in Monday’s Premier League clash.

The England international calmly converted a penalty on the hour mark to put the Eagles ahead for his tenth goal of the season in all competitions.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the Reds hit back just four minutes later, as Murillo deflected Neco Williams’ powerful shot past Dean Henderson to level the score.

Eze said his team would show respect but admitted he sensed a winner was coming in the final minutes.

"I think we had quite a few chances at the end. I thought we were going to take it at the end, but I think a point, we'll take it,” he told SkySports.

"We're positive, we know we put in a good performance today.

"We had quite a bit of time off, but I think the boys were top today to come back. It was a high emotion game a week ago, so to put in a performance like this today was important for us."