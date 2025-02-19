Paez spotted at Cobham ahead of £17M move to Chelsea from Independiente del Valle

Kendry Paez was spotted at Cobham yesterday as he prepares for his switch to Chelsea at the end of the season from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle.

The 17-year-old was at Chelsea's training complex in Cobham on Monday as he starts adapting to European football ahead of his move in June. Paez is a teenage sensation and is one of several exciting young talents the club have snapped up in recent years in preparation for the future.

The youngster will work under staff at the West London club for the next few months before taking part in pre-season with Chelsea for the first time ahead of the new season, where he may be given a chance by manager Enzo Maresca who has a number of talented assets to choose from.

Sporting manager of Independiente del Valle Luis Fernando Saritama spoke on Chelsea’s decision to help Paez adapt to England which he completely understands given the difference between the two cultures.

"Last week we spoke with Kendry Paez, there are two possibilities. Chelsea has requested that the player have a period of adaptation in Europe from now on. We are analysing it with his representation agency and the club that owns his rights."

"I would not rule out the possibility that Kendry will not play with us these months. However, the issue of the adaptation period is being evaluated. He has told us of his intention to have an adaptation period in Europe and we understand that."

Paez is a versatile forward, who can play on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, and could have the ambition to fight for a first-team spot at Chelsea for the 2025/26 campaign. He certainly has the ability but like many young stars at the club he may have to spend some time on loan before he is ready to compete in the Premier League.