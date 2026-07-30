Signing Bradley Barcola from PSG wouldn't make up for the loss of Mohamed Salah, insists Jamie Carragher.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the France international as they continue their hunt for a successor to the legendary Salah.

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Barcola, 23, had an impressive 2025-26, 13 goals in 49 outings for PSG, with the French side reportedly demanding a massive £145 million to sell him.

Carragher, however, doesn’t believe he is the right man to replace Salah at Anfield, citing the fact he played most of his games on the left wing, rather than the right.

"He's a great player, there's no doubt about that – I'd love to get Barcola at Liverpool, but he's a left winger for me," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"Liverpool's big thing that stands out like a sore thumb right now is replacing Mo Salah, a right winger.

"And I don't think Liverpool have got anybody really in the squad who looks fully comfortable playing right wing.

"They probably have at least four players in the squad, before Barcola joins, who could play on the left-hand side comfortably.

"Now, I'm not saying any of those players are better than Barcola. But in terms of the balance of the squad, it's not the position Liverpool need right now.

"They need a right winger. But if you're saying to me, do I want Barcola to come and Liverpool to sign a right winger as well? I'd be absolutely delighted, but players would have to move on. Of course, they would.

"But right now, I felt this summer would be about replacing Mo Salah. Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah."