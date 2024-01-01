Owen admits he was emotional on Liverpool return

Former Liverpool star Michael Owen admits to shedding tears at Anfield when he returned.

Owen still feels the sting associated with having played for the club’s rivals Manchester United.

The ex-England forward netted 158 goals in 297 games for the Reds, before moving to Real Madrid, Newcastle United, and then Man United.

Owen stated on Jamie Carragher’s Greatest Game podcast in 2020: "It has been painful going back to Anfield.

"Crying in the players' lounge and hoping nobody sees. It has been torture for a long time.”

He added: "It is like splitting up with your wife. I can only blame myself, I said yes to Real Madrid. I still love Liverpool.

“Different to (Carragher), you are still at that club being idolized. I was you.”