Over 1,000 fans protest against Spurs chairman Levy

Paul Vegas
More than 1,000 Tottenham fans marched in protest against chairman Daniel Levy ahead of victory over Manchester United.

Chants of "Levy out" and "Enic out" were made as fans marched to the stadium.

The protest was organised by 'Change for Tottenham', with one of the members, Jay Coughlin, telling BBC Sport: "I think all of the fans are done with how the club is being run. We want to be winning on the field. There are positives off the field, but we deserve better on it.

"These managers have not been backed sufficiently and there is a track record with this ownership.

"For us, there is no change with Daniel Levy. For us, change means a change in the boardroom. They have more than quadrupled their investment, so it is time to move on and cash in."

