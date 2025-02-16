Maddison proud proving Spurs matchwinner against Maddison

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison was delighted proving the matchwinner against Manchester United.

Maddison struck in the first-half as Spurs won 1-0 on Sunday night.

He said afterwards: "It's always difficult being out injured. You miss one game or 10, you are always champing at the bit to get back. I went into the game today knowing I can be the difference.

"I'm really proud of the boys, obviously it has been an up and down season, we are not where we want to be in the league table. I'm really happy for the lads and for the fans, we're sending them home happy.

"I've always been a goalscoring midfielder. That's why Spurs brought me to the club. I'm there to be that creative outlet and score goals.

"There was a little bit of outside noise this week. People will have their opinions. Nobody is more critical of me than myself. The gaffer prefers when we are in our own bubble but it's difficult with social media, you see this stuff.

"To be fair to the boys who have been fit all season, we don't want to make excuses, but the last few months have been really difficult. The lads who have relentlessly been going every three days, it's nice to be an injured player coming back to take the pressure off them.

"It's about us being present now and leading like they did during the bad run."