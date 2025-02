Defoe happy for Spurs after defeating Man Utd

Tottenham legend Jermain Defoe was happy for the players after their win against Manchester United.

Defoe felt matchwinner James Maddison was the key to the win.

He said on Sky Sports: "It's been a long time coming. The performance was good. Djed Spence was unbelievable.

"If you can get the best version of James Maddison, he is a top player.

"More pleasing than anything is a clean sheet."