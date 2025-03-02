Howe admits Newcastle won't rush Gordon appeal decision

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says they won't rush into appealing Anthony Gordon's red card.

The winger was sent off for a shove on Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke during Sunday's FA Cup defeat.

Howe said, "I have not seen it (Gordon red card) - I only saw it live. It is very difficult to form an opinion from what I saw on the pitch.

"I don't know what his intention was. I am sure it was not to harm or get the red card, in that moment I don't know quite what has happened.

"But I need to review it properly before forming my opinion. If that (a ban) is the case I am so disappointed for him and the team. Knowing the player I know there is no malice intended there.

"But I think at the moment I can only concentrate on today's game and pick the players up after that. They gave everything physically in the main, there were some players that couldn't carry on. It was a tough afternoon."