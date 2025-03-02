Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Howe admits Newcastle won't rush Gordon appeal decision

Paul Vegas
Howe admits Newcastle won't rush Gordon appeal decision
Howe admits Newcastle won't rush Gordon appeal decisionAction Plus
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says they won't rush into appealing Anthony Gordon's red card.

The winger was sent off for a shove on Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke during Sunday's FA Cup defeat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe said, "I have not seen it (Gordon red card) - I only saw it live. It is very difficult to form an opinion from what I saw on the pitch.

"I don't know what his intention was. I am sure it was not to harm or get the red card, in that moment I don't know quite what has happened.

"But I need to review it properly before forming my opinion. If that (a ban) is the case I am so disappointed for him and the team. Knowing the player I know there is no malice intended there.

"But I think at the moment I can only concentrate on today's game and pick the players up after that. They gave everything physically in the main, there were some players that couldn't carry on. It was a tough afternoon."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyNewcastle UtdBrighton
Related Articles
Welbeck delighted proving Brighton matchwinner against Newcastle
Brighton boss Hurzeler highlights team spirit for FA Cup win against Newcastle
Brighton edge Newcastle in FA Cup with extra-time winner