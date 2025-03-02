Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Curva Sud announce AC Milan protest against Lazio; slams "invisible" Cardinale
Valencia coach Corberan convinced of result at Osasuna
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players

Newcastle boss Howe confident Isak okay after FA Cup exit

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe confident Isak okay after FA Cup exit
Newcastle boss Howe confident Isak okay after FA Cup exitAction Plus
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is confident Alexander Isak is fit after he was taken off during their FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

Howe had to take Isak off during the fifth loss.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said, "It was just general tiredness, I don't think there is a problem there. But as I said before the game if he was fit he would play. Fingers crossed he is OK."

Meanwhile, Howe explained Lewis Hall's absence.

He  said: "Lewis has a foot problem, ankle problem after the Liverpool game. He did not really recover well after the game so he has been to see a specialist after a scan.

"We are awaiting further news."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderHall LewisNewcastle UtdBrighton
Related Articles
Howe admits Newcastle won't rush Gordon appeal decision
Welbeck delighted proving Brighton matchwinner against Newcastle
Brighton boss Hurzeler highlights team spirit for FA Cup win against Newcastle