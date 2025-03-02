Newcastle boss Howe confident Isak okay after FA Cup exit

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is confident Alexander Isak is fit after he was taken off during their FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

Howe had to take Isak off during the fifth loss.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "It was just general tiredness, I don't think there is a problem there. But as I said before the game if he was fit he would play. Fingers crossed he is OK."

Meanwhile, Howe explained Lewis Hall's absence.

He said: "Lewis has a foot problem, ankle problem after the Liverpool game. He did not really recover well after the game so he has been to see a specialist after a scan.

"We are awaiting further news."