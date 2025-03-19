Ortega leaves door open to Man City exit

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega can't rule out leaving in the summer.

Ortega, despite being No2 at City behind Ederson, is with the Germany squad this week.

And he said of his future at today's media conference: "Anything is conceivable. We know the world of football; things sometimes happen quickly."

Ortega's contract with City only runs until 2026.

Despite his status as a No2, Ortega has never regretted the move: "I think I've played a considerable number of games since I've been there. Important games too. The move was very good for me, also for my personal development."