Bernardo makes clear his Man City plans

Bernardo Silva is fully committed to Manchester City.

The veteran midfielder has less than 18 months to run on his current contract.

But Bernardo insists he's not seeking a new destination ahead of the summer market.

“I wanted to win a Premier League, I wanted to win a Champions League, I wanted to win an FA Cup," said Bernardo, 30.

“But I never thought specifically that I would, in seven years, win six Premier Leagues. The journey has just been crazy and hopefully it doesn't stop here. But yeah, it's been good.”

Bernardo has played 394 games for City in eight seasons.