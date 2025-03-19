Man Utd to post scouts on Friday night for England U21 clash with France

Manchester United will have scouts in the stands on Friday night to see England U21 meet France.

United will be checking on Ipswich Town's England centre-forward Liam Delap and Eintracht Frankfurt's France striker Hugo Ekitike, says the Mirror.

Both attackers are on United's shortlist of names as they plan to bring in a new centre-forward signing this summer.

Delap has impressed with Ipswich this season - his first in the Premier League.

Ekitike, meanwhile, has scored an outstanding 19 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt already this term.

In Delap's case, former club Manchester City are said to hold a buy-back clause in his deal.