Tribal Football
Most Read
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave
Man Utd table opening offer for PSG wing-back Mendes
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club

Onuachu feeling better about Southampton situation

Paul Vegas
Onuachu feeling better about Southampton situation
Onuachu feeling better about Southampton situationTribalfootball
Paul Onuachu admits he is reconsidering his future at Southampton.

The centre-forward hopes to turn things around under new manager Ivan Juric.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Onuachu told the Daily Echo: “It’s been (an) up and down season. First of all, we were talking about transferring and leaving the team.

“It didn’t happen. I kept working hard and believing in myself. Russell Martin saw I had potential and started including me.

“He started to believe in me. He gave me some chances and I think I executed them very well. Now we are here."

He continued: “Russ spoke to me when I got back from loan but I felt like I probably wasn’t going to get a chance like he told me.

“I just wanted to leave (and go) where I could play more. But he actually spoke to me saying he wanted me to stay.

“I felt like, probably, that some minutes is not really being involved. I wanted to leave at that time. This has happened a lot of times already in my career.

"I don’t care if I’m training with the B team, C team or by myself. I give everything when I am training, whether that is with one coach, two coaches or three coaches.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnuachu PaulSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Southampton boss Juric encouraged by Onuachu performance
REVEALED: Juric adding staff to Southampton backroom team
Bella-Kotchap: Martin was unhappy I wanted to leave after Southampton relegation