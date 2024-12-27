Southampton boss Juric encouraged by Onuachu performance

Southampton’s new manager Ivan Juric has backed Paul Onuachu to get a goal soon.

The forward, who arrived in the January transfer window of 2023, has struggled to make a big impact.

He came close against West Ham in a 1-0 loss, but was unable to find his mark.

Juric told the Daily Echo: "Onuachu scored goals in Belgium every year, 20 goals. In Turkey, it's the same thing. It's not the same thing playing in Turkey and Belgium compared to England.

"But it's not one year that he scored 20 goals. I believe that he can do it. What I saw in these training sessions, he has his own characteristics.

"Long ball, keep the ball, the head is strong. It's normal that he's not the fastest player in the world, but in some games, I think he can do it well.

"In other games, maybe it's better to play with Archer or with another one (upfront)."