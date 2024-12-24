REVEALED: Juric adding staff to Southampton backroom team

Southampton are adding staff members who will be loyal to new boss Ivan Juric.

The Saints have taken on Juric as their new head coach on an 18-month contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

He will be tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League, as they sit in the relegation zone after Russell Martin’s firing.

Matteo Paro will follow Juric, having worked with him at every team since 2017.

Stjepan Ostojic will also be hired, having previously worked at Genoa, Torino, and AS Roma.

Juric told the Daily Echo: "Maybe in the future, we will bring other people, but what I find here is very good, a very good match analysis system.

"The other guys are really good, really professional and I think there is no need to bring too many people. Things are going well here in these terms."