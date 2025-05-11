Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Onana desperate for Man Utd stay
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is determined to stay at Old Trafford next season.

The Cameroon international has endured an inconsistent second season with United.

The Sun says Onana is desperate to stay and win over United manager Ruben Amorim.

A source said: “Andre’s plan is to stay in Manchester and he wants to knuckle down and get United back to where they should be.

“His sole focus is on United and nothing else. He’s a confident person and wants to prove the doubters wrong.

“He knows he has made mistakes but he sees proving people wrong as a challenge.”

 

