Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2015

Man Utd enter race to sign Onana replacement who was released by the club in 2014

Manchester United are interested in signing Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic who was released from the club in 2014.

The Serbian shot-stopper is on United’s shopping list this summer as current goalkeeper Andre Onana continues to struggle between the posts. His errors have been consistent, with his most notable being in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final clash with Lyon which nearly knocked his side out of the competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

In May 2014, United reached an agreement to sign the goalkeeper but he faile to earn a work permit to play in England and left the side in 2015. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club have already made contact with the Italian side as they attempt to fix their defensive issues and bring in a more stable goalkeeper who can be relied upon.

“Excl: Manchester United have added Vanja Milinković-Savić to their shortlist for new goalkeeper. Initial contacts took place for Torino GK among candidates for next season, waiting on price tag and more.”

The 28-year-old stands at 6’8 and has had a fantastic season with Torino so far, collecting 11 clean sheets under manager Paolo Vanoli. Torino's president Urbano Cairo said there have been no bids made as of yet but did not confirm that talks have no started.

“He had a great championship and it is normal that he receives a lot of attention, but no offer has arrived yet.”

The Serbian has spoken on his future in a recent interview and revealed that he does not set goals and prefers to stay in the present.

“I have learned that setting goals is not a positive thing, it is better to do things with the lights off. Then in all teams there are replacements of players who are sold and bought, the important thing is to find the right players to strengthen the team.”