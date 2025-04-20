Man Utd boss Amorim sends Onana message to club chiefs

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has told club chiefs he doesn't want a new goalkeeper.

Despite Andre Onana's inconsistent form this season, Amorim doesn't see replacing the Cameroon international as a priority this summer, says The Sun.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, Amorim wants to see the transfer budget focused on other areas of the squad.

The United manager wants a new striker added, a new centre midfielder, a centre-half and left-back.

Onana is between the posts today against Wolves at Old Trafford.