Tribal Football
Most Read
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit

Man Utd boss Amorim sends Onana message to club chiefs

Paul Vegas
Man Utd boss Amorim sends Onana message to club chiefs
Man Utd boss Amorim sends Onana message to club chiefsAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has told club chiefs he doesn't want a new goalkeeper.

Despite Andre Onana's inconsistent form this season, Amorim doesn't see replacing the Cameroon international as a priority this summer, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Instead, Amorim wants to see the transfer budget focused on other areas of the squad.

The United manager wants a new striker added, a new centre midfielder, a centre-half and left-back.

Onana is between the posts today against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnana AndreManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Andre Onana handed Man United lifeline as transfer plans revealed
Onana makes key decision on Man Utd future
Man United linked with shock move for relegated 'keeper as Andre Onana struggles