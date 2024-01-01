Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer

Tribal Football
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transferAction Plus
Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion is said to be furious with Premier League giants Chelsea.

The English club were all set to secure the marksman, having chased him all summer.

With Conor Gallagher going in the opposite direction, the deal was also meant to help both clubs’ financial situations.

However, El Chiringuito TV states that Omorodion is upset that Chelsea have backed out of signing him.

Due to an issue with his medical, they offered to buy only 50 percent of his rights.

Such a deal does not work for any party, which means Chelsea will have to buy another Atleti player to ensure the Gallagher deal goes forward.

