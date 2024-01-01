Atletico Madrid forward cleared to join Chelsea after Gallagher transfer completion

Conor Gallagher is set to join Spanish giants in separate deal for similar fee which leaves the door open for Samu Omorodion in £35M deal.

Chelsea are desperate to sign a new striker and Omorodion has been cleared to leave after the club agreed an £81M deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

Omorodion is unlikely to get game time at the Spanish side a move to Chelsea could put him in the perfect position to start each week.

The forward is a part of Spain's Olympic side that have reached the gold medal match and has impressed so far this tournament.

This deal comes after Napoli’s Victor Osimhem proved to be too costly and too hard to reach this summer as the move seemed to fall apart.

Omorodion was discussed during the Gallagher deal as the Alvarez move was imminent and the move freed up funds for Chelsea.