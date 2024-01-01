Tribal Football
Gallagher deal under threat as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid attempt new makeweight
Chelsea's sale of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid is now under threat.

The deal involved Samu Omorodion going in the opposite direction, but an agreement over the Spain U21 striker has fallen through.

Instead, Atletico are offering Joao Felix as a makeweight to protect the transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea and Atlético Madrid are now discussing João Félix to #CFC as part of Gallagher deal!

"Samu Omorodion deal collapsing and the two clubs don’t want Gallagher and Julián Álvarez deals to collapse too…

"João Félix, being discussed with Jorge Mendes in London."

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher passes Atletico Madrid medical