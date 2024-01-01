Felix wants Chelsea return this season after impressive loan spell

Former Chelsea star Joao Felix is very keen on a surprise return to the club this summer.

Felix has not been on the Blues’ radar this summer, despite having a loan spell at the club in 2023.

However, Fabrizio Romano and other sources state that he may be moving to Chelsea from Atletico Madrid this summer.

Atleti want to secure Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, who also want that move to happen.

However, Chelsea backed out of a deal for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion.

If they want to resurrect the Gallagher deal, they must sign a player from Atleti in return.