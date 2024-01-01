Olmo sends direct message to Man City, Barcelona

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo had a message for suitors at his Spain presser yesterday.

Olmo was willing to discuss his buyout clause, which is set at €60m until a July 20 deadline.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester City, Arsenal and former club Barcelona have all been linked with the attacker.

And Olmo said on Thursday: "My people know what I want to do... I have too much to do with the Euros to be thinking about other things.

"I have a contract with Leipzig and we have a very good relationship. There will be no problem.

"My 60 million clause until July 20? You know what you have to do. If not, you'll have to fight a little later."