Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man City encouraged by Olmo clause; aware of deadline

Man City encouraged by Olmo clause; aware of deadline
Man City encouraged by Olmo clause; aware of deadline
Man City encouraged by Olmo clause; aware of deadlineTribalfootball
Manchester City are stepping up interest in RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

City are in the market this summer for a new attacking midfielder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spain international Olmo is being discussed, as is Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes.

However, where Newcastle are demanding over £100m to sell the Brazil international, Olmo's RBL deal carries a £60m buyout clause.

The Sun says such a difference in cost has seen Olmo jump to the top of City's shopping list post-Euros.

However, the clause has a deadline of July 15 before it disappears.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOlmo DaniBruno GuimaraesManchester CityNewcastle UtdRB LeipzigBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Barcelona, Man City target Olmo has buyout clause - and deadline
Man City face heavyweight battle for Olmo
Man City getting serious about RB Leipzig ace Olmo