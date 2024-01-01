Man City encouraged by Olmo clause; aware of deadline

Manchester City are stepping up interest in RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

City are in the market this summer for a new attacking midfielder.

Spain international Olmo is being discussed, as is Newcastle ace Bruno Guimaraes.

However, where Newcastle are demanding over £100m to sell the Brazil international, Olmo's RBL deal carries a £60m buyout clause.

The Sun says such a difference in cost has seen Olmo jump to the top of City's shopping list post-Euros.

However, the clause has a deadline of July 15 before it disappears.