REVEALED: Barcelona, Man City target Olmo has buyout clause - and deadline

RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo's contract carries a buyout clause, it has been revealed.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the €60m option will remain alive until July 15.

Olmo has talked up the prospect of a return to former club Barcelona this summer while with Spain at the Euros.

However, he also has interest from Bayern Munich and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Olmo says he won't make a final decision on his future until after the Euros.