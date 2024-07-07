Okonkwo delighted with new Arsenal contract

Arsenal goalkeeper Brian Okonkwo is delighted with his new deal.

The young shot-stopper signed a first pro deal with the Gunners last week.

Okonkwo told arsenal.com: “It’s definitely a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve worked hard over the last few years to achieve this. It’s a step for me to keep pushing to new heights and get more successful moments like this in the future.

“It’s really satisfying. The club has trust in me, which is really important, helping me with my confidence. I’ve been here for nearly eight years so I’ve made a lot of relationships here and it’s one of the best clubs in the world.

“My parents have worked really hard and I’m really happy that it’s not in vain. My brother was also in the club and has pushed me forward, as well as the coaches.

“My loan spells were completely different to academy football. They’ve made me a better person on and off the pitch.

“I see a long-term future here and I want to keep pushing forward and see more success but be patient at the same time.”