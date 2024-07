Man Utd, Arsenal revive plans for Ajax striker Brobbey

Manchester United and Arsenal are again being linked with Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

Brobbey came close to joining United a year ago, while he has spoken of ambitions of joining Arsenal in the past.

The Sun says Brobbey also has interest from Italy, but his priority is to move to England.

It's suggested Arsenal see the Holland international as cover for Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, United manager Erik ten Hag knows all about Brobbey from their time together at Ajax.